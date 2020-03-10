Welcome to a whole new world of gods and monsters. In the wake of the box office and critical success of The Invisible Man, there’s a mad dash for a monster mash, with more and more classic monsters being rebooted. The latest: Jason Blum‘s Blumhouse is about to sink its fangs into Dracula reboot and they have The Invitation and Destroyer director Karyn Kusama set to helm.

THR has the scoop on the Dracula reboot from Karyn Kusama. While Dracula is perhaps best known as being part of the Universal Monsters line-up, this new project isn’t technically set-up at Universal yet. However, THR adds that while Dracula is in the public domain and free for anyone to adapt, there’s a pretty good chance this new take will be a Universal pic, as Blumhouse has a first-look deal with the studio.

Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, who wrote Kusama’s The Invitation and Destroyer, are on board to write the script, which is said to be set in modern times. Dracula is a story that’s been adapted countless times already. Hell, there was just a BBC/Netflix mini-series adaptation (and it wasn’t very good). What makes this exciting is the talent involved. Kusama is a fantastic filmmaker, and her work on Destroyer, The Invitation, and Jennifer’s Body, shows she has a real knack for crafting intense, horror-infused material. As a huge fan of The Invitation and the criminally underrated Destroyer, I can’t wait to see what she does with Dracula.

Universal previously attempted to reboot their monsters back in 2017 with The Mummy starring Tom Cruise. It was all part of their Dark Universe – a cinematic universe clearly modeled on Marvel. But The Mummy was a bust, and Universal went back to the drawing board. The result was Leigh Whannell’s recently released The Invisible Man, which earned praise from audiences and critics alike.

Universal has several other monster-based projects rising from the grave: Dark Army, from director Paul Feig; an untitled James Wan-produced movie; Elizabeth Banks’s The Invisible Woman; the Dracula spin-off Renfield, with Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher at the helm; and The Monster Mash, from director Matt Stawski and writer Will Widger. And again, while this new Dracula isn’t officially at Universal yet, it’s almost inevitable that it will be.