The new Captain Marvel trailer dropped last night, revealing more about the highly anticipated Marvel Studios movie. Though much of the movie still remains a mystery, we’ve picked up more clues about Captain Marvel‘s plot and its hero, played by Brie Larson.

The film follows Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who became endowed with incredible cosmic powers and is now part of a cosmic team known as the Starforce. But upon her return to Earth, she realizes that there’s more to her past than she realized.

The new trailer depicts Carol’s search for answers, and perhaps something more sinister at play with the team of “noble warrior heroes” that she works with. Let’s dive into the Captain Marvel trailer breakdown.

After we see a longer version of familiar sequence in which Carol beats up a Skrull hiding in the form of an old woman on the subway, we cut to Carol and Nick Fury on the road, as the newbie S.H.I.E.L.D. agent attempts to summarize Carol’s whole mission.

“So Skrulls are the bad guys, and you’re a Kree, a race of noble warriors?” Fury asks dubiously. “Heroes. Noble warrior heroes,” Carol answers, before cracking a smile. I couldn’t help but suspect that Marvel added a shot of Carol smiling early in this trailer to counteract all the dumb calls for a smiling Captain Marvel after the first trailer. She’s not here to look pretty for you guys.

But here’s where the big debate lies for the second Captain Marvel trailer: what color is Carol Danvers’ blood? Now reworked to be a part-Kree hero, she would ostensibly bleed a bright blue color, but in this shot, and ones shown later, her blood seems to have a greenish blue tint. The only other Marvel character I can think of who bleeds green is the Hulk. Considering the revelation that Carol is not only part Kree but was engineered to be “superior,” could she be a result of additional genetic engineering? Maybe some Skrull DNA is involved?

Or maybe the lighting is just weird here.

Here we see Carol in her Air Force pilot uniform, in the life-endangering event that endowed her with Kree powers. She’s been struck by some weapon that emits some blue, crackling energy and lies helpless on the ground as someone in a green outfit approaches her.

This is what I was referring to with Carol’s powers being more than just a cosmic accident. Here, she is being given Kree blood — which again, looks just a little greenish blue. Maybe it is just the lighting.

“Your life began the day it nearly ended,” Annette Bening‘s mystery character tells Carol. “We found you with no memory, we made you one of us. So you could live longer, stronger, superior. You were reborn.”

This is our first glimpse of the four-time Oscar-nominated star’s unknown character, who has only been cryptically described as a “scientist” by The Hollywood Reporter. Based on her appearance here and what she tells Carol about making her “one of us,” it seems Bening is playing some kind of Kree scientific authority, though some fan theories posit that she could be the Supreme Intelligence, the leader of the Kree empire, which usually takes the form of a giant sentient head.

Here we see Carol being blasted away by a massive explosion of blue energy — likely the one that envelops her in the earlier shot. She’s in her Air Force uniform and we can see the wing of her aircraft underneath her, so this is probably the moment when Carol gains her powers.

The mohawk helmet!! The iconic outfit championed by comic book writer Kelly Sue DeConnick and made popular in her 2012 run of Captain Marvel is finally realized on the big screen, even if the colors are in the Starforce’s color scheme.

It seems that Carol and Nick Fury’s investigations aren’t totally being done under S.H.I.E.L.D.’s official approval, as the two are seen commandeering an aircraft on Earth. Even though she’s without memory of her past save for a few muddled flashbacks, Carol settles easily back into the controls — despite Fury’s anxiety.