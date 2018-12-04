Before writer Kelly Sue DeConnick took the helm of the Captain Marvel comic books, Carol Danvers was still a superhero who went by the name of Ms. Marvel whose outfit amounted to a leotard with a sash around her waist. But with the start of DeConnick’s 2012 Captain Marvel run, Carol Danvers assumed the mantle of Captain Marvel for the first time in history and cemented herself as one of the most popular characters in Marvel Comics. Fans nicknamed themselves the Carol Corps, rocking Carol’s new signature mohawk helmet and her fully-covering suit at conventions (no more butt cheeks hanging out!).

The upcoming Captain Marvel feature film takes a lot of inspiration from DeConnick’s comic book run. That explains why they brought the writer on as a consultant for the film, as star Brie Larson revealed to us.

/Film visited the set of Captain Marvel (read our full set visit interview with Larson here) and learned that Kelly Sue DeConnick consulted on Captain Marvel. Larson revealed:

Oh gosh. I have to admit that talking with her was so surreal. I feel like I just blacked out. I felt really nervous because it’s this thing that, this woman that she created, that I feel very certain she knows way better than I do. I just was so honored to receive her blessing and to see how excited she was. And that felt like a relief to me. Because she pushed this forward, you know? We wouldn’t be here without her, really. And I’m so grateful for that character that she created, and now we’re just kind of following the breadcrumb trail that she made, you know?

While she didn’t create the character like Larson says here, DeConnick played a pivotal part in transforming Carol Danvers from longtime superhero sidekick and pin-up to the tough-as-nails hero she’s known as today. You can already see shades of DeConnick’s influences in the trailer: the movie version of Captain Marvel wears an iteration of the suit popularized in DeConnick’s run, and we get a few glimpses of the iconic mohawk helmet.

We don’t know the extent to which DeConnick consulted on the film, but I’m sure it’s on more than a few costume choices. We’ll find out when Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019.