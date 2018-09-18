It’s been a long time coming but now it’s here: the Marvel Cinematic Universe has its first female-led superhero film with Captain Marvel. Brie Larson stars as Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot with super powers caught up in a galactic war. The first Captain Marvel trailer is here, giving us a glimpse of the penultimate entry in phase 3 of the MCU.

Captain Marvel Trailer

How will the MCU recover from the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War? Captain Marvel might lend a hand. The character’s arrival was teased in an Infinity War post-credit scene, and now she takes center stage in her own movie. Captain Marvel is technically a prequel, set in the mid-1990s, but don’t be surprised if it sets up some storylines for Avengers 4 as well.

Brie Larson stars as Air Force pilot Carol Danvers, a member of Starforce, an elite Kree military team. While this is the character’s first big screen appearance, Captain Marvel isn’t an origin story. Instead, Carol will already have her powers when the film starts, and she’s already left earth behind to join Starforce.

“She can’t help but be herself,” Larson told EW. “She can be aggressive, and she can have a temper, and she can be a little invasive and in your face. She’s also quick to jump to things, which makes her amazing in battle because she’s the first one out there and doesn’t always wait for orders. But the [not] waiting for orders is, to some, a character flaw.”

Anna Boden, who co-directed the film with Ryan Fleck, added: “This is not a superhero who’s perfect or otherworldly or has some godlike connection…But what makes her special is just how human she is. She’s funny, but doesn’t always tell good jokes. And she can be headstrong and reckless and doesn’t always make the perfect decisions for herself. But at her core, she has so much heart and so much humanity — and all of its messiness.”

In addition to Larson, Captain Marvel features Samuel L. Jackson, playing a much younger, pre-eyepatch Nick Fury; Jude Law as the commander of Starforce; Ben Mendelsohn as the shape-shifting leader of the Skrulls; Djimon Hounsou, reprising his Guardians of the Galaxy role Korath; Lee Pace, back again as Ronan the Accuser; and of course, Clark Gregg, bringing Phil Coulson back to the big screen. Other cast members include Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, and Mckenna Grace.

Captain Marvel opens March 8, 2019.