How many copies did Spider-Man sell in the first three days of release? How did Brie Larson respond to fans who said Captain Marvel needs to smile more? How long is the runtime for Venom? Would you believe a Marvel executive has no idea what Anthony & Joe Russo are teasing in that Avengers 4 set photo? Where can you get the flying Supergirl Funko POP figure? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch a trailer for the entire Captain America franchise cut in the style of one of the trailer for Man of Steel.

Marvel gave Insomniac Games the freedom to create their own canon for Spider-Man‘s PlayStation 4 game.

Check out a conversation with the voice cast of the new Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series.

Walmart has expanded their publishing deal with DC Comics to include even more 100-page giant titles.

Conan got a different version of the Captain Marvel trailer that spends way too much time at Blockbuster.

Spider-Man PS4 sold a record 3.3 million units in three days, the fastest selling PlayStation exclusive release.

Brie Larson posted these on Instagram when some douchebags said Captain Marvel should be smiling more.

TV Line reports Lost alum Jeremy Davies will play Dr. John Deegan at Arkham Asylum in the Arrowverse.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.