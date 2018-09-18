Extremely important breaking news: Captain Marvel’s cat Chewie appears on the new Captain Marvel poster. The poster arrived today along with the exciting trailer, and eagle-eyed folks online have already spotted the tail-end of Chewie the Cat – who isn’t actually a cat at all, but actually a cat-like alien known as a Flerken. I swear I’m not making any of this up!

By now, you’ve likely watched the Captain Marvel trailer, which dropped today, along with this poster:

On the surface, this looks like your standard Marvel poster. Hero standing front and center, digitally rendered backdrop, tagline at the ready, and so on. But wait, what’s that strange object on the left-hand side of the poster? Shrouded in the darkness? A Twitter user has the answer.

ZOOM AND ENHANCE pic.twitter.com/BV5NxGxlDq — Ryan Matsunaga (@RyanMatsu) September 18, 2018

That’s right, folks: it’s a cat’s butt. What’s going on here? Did someone over at Marvel cheekily insert a random cat just for a laugh? Maybe! Or maybe there’s more to this than meets the eye. In the comics, Captain Marvel, AKA Carol Danvers, actually has a cat – named Chewie. But Chewie is no mere cat. He’s actually a Flerken – an alien species that just happens to resemble cats. Flerkens come equipped with the following powers (via the Marvel Wiki):

Powers Pocket Dimensions The species are said to be able to store entire universes within their mouths, with which they can access and store a great many of things within to draw upon at will. Tentacle Protrusion : Flerken all possess a mess of tendrils kept within their mouths. They can use these for support and offensive tactics.

: Flerken all possess a mess of tendrils kept within their mouths. They can use these for support and offensive tactics. Nested Mouths : tendrils sprouted also host a nest of fanged and ravenous maws which can bite down on and gobble up just about anything.

: tendrils sprouted also host a nest of fanged and ravenous maws which can bite down on and gobble up just about anything. Dimensional Travel: the sub-spaces within themselves can also be used as a means of instantaneous transportation, the process can be messy to say the least however. Abilities Human intellect: able to understand cognitive conversation.

In the comics, Rocket Raccoon was the first to realize that Carol’s cat was indeed a Flerken – something Carol herself doubted, until Chewie ended up laying some eggs. Chewie doesn’t appear in the Captain Marvel trailer, so it’s not clear if the alien feline will actually be in the movie, or if the creature was simply inserted into this poster as an easter egg for fans. But back while Captain Marvel was filming, Samuel L. Jackson posted a pic that also teased the presence of Chewie. See for yourself:

Whether or not Chewie actually shows up in Captain Marvel remains to be seen. If so, though, I hope this leads to the inevitable Rocket Raccoon/Chewie spin-off movie. It’s what we deserve.

Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2018.