With some sense of normalcy on the horizon following a year of shuttered theaters and quarantining, Marvel Studios has stepped back into the spotlight with some big announcements. Along with the first footage from Eternals, the eagerly awaited cosmic comic book movie, Marvel has also announced the official titles for the upcoming Black Panther and Captain Marvel sequels, and they should get fans very excited.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The unfortunate passing of Chadwick Boseman left Black Panther II in a precarious position. No one knew that Boseman would no longer be around to reprise his role as Black Panther in the developing sequel, and fans are eager to see how the franchise deals with the absence of T’Challa, a role that Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige has confirmed will not be recast with a new actor. But this title gives us a little bit of an idea of how the legacy of Chadwick Boseman will live on.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever turns the battle cry of the people of Wakanda into a title, which feels like a fitting tribute to Chadwick Boseman. We’re not sure how the sequel will narratively handle T’Challa, but franchise co-star Lupita Nyong’o recently said what director/writer Ryan Coogler has in mind is “respectful of the loss” of Chadwick Boseman. The actress elaborated:

“The way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we’ve all experienced as a cast and as a world. So it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this. And hopefully, what I do look forward to, is getting back together and honoring what he started with us and holding his light through it.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is slated to arrive in theaters on July 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Captain Marvel 2 is ditching the captain moniker all together in favor of pluralizing the sequel as The Marvels. Not only will we see Brie Larson returning as Captain Marvel, but the sequel is meant to bring Iman Vellani to the big screen as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, marking the character’s big screen debut after she gets her own series on Disney+. That stylized “S” at the end of the title is pulled from Ms. Marvel’s own logo.

It’s clear that The Marvels refers to Captain Marvel and Ms.Marvel, but there’s someone else who could easily be included in that line-up. Now that WandaVision has given Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) super powers of her own, it’s likely that she could be considered one of “The Marvels.”

The Marvels will be will be directed by Nia DaCosta from a screenplay by Megan McDonnell, and it’s currently is slated to hit theaters on November 11, 2022.