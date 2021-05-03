It’s been over a year since the last Marvel Studios theatrical release, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming back in a big way. Black Widow brings us back to theaters this summer, followed closely by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which just released its first trailer. But perhaps highest on the list of most anticipated new Marvel Studios releases is Eternals, directed by recent Oscar winner Chloé Zhao. Hailed as Marvel’s most ambitious and cosmic tentpole, Eternals could be like nothing we’ve seen the studio release before.

And we can see what the film looks like in the new Marvel Studios teaser, which shows the very first Eternals footage. Watch it below

Marvel Studios Teaser: Eternals Footage

Marvel Studios has released a teaser for its upcoming releases with a boatload of new information and details: the first footage from the highly anticipated Eternals, title drops for Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2, and the confirmation that we’re getting four new Marvel movies over the next two years. But let’s focus on the first Eternals footage, which shows up at the 2:20 mark in the above video. We’ve included some images below.

Salma Hayek on a horse! Angelina Jolie wielding a glowing golden sword! Kumail Nanjiani looking incredibly swole. The team uniting in front of smoking ruins. Gemma Chan ominously declaring, “We’re the ones who changed everything.” It’s all very exciting, if very vague first footage from the film, which comes to theaters fresh off Zhao’s historic Oscar wins for Nomadland, for which the Chinese filmmaker won Best Picture and Best Director. We get a peek at some of the majesty of nature that Marvel chief Kevin Feige humorously raved about (nope, it’s not CGI), with several shots of the team standing in front of hazy sunsets or lush green woods.

Zhao directs (and reportedly co-writes) a script by Kaz Firpo and Ryan Firpo. Eternals “features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants.” The cast includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, and Barry Keoghan.

Eternals is set to open on November 5, 2021.