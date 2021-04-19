“You can’t outrun who you really are.” Nor can Marvel outrun the tides of change, as we begin a new post-Avengers: Endgame era with one of the biggest “firsts” for Marvel Studios: the onscreen debut of its first Asian superhero. Simu Liu stars in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which introduces the titular Shang-Chi, a martial arts master with superhuman abilities. Watch the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer below.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Trailer

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has a lot riding on it. Not only does it introduce Marvel’s first silver screen superhero of Asian descent, but it features the debut of Tony Leung as the “real” Mandarin after Ben Kingsley’s imposter in Iron Man 3 — a towering figure of Marvel Comics whose depiction has walked the troubling line of racist caricature.

But based on the trailer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings handily tackles both of those burdens with some stunning visuals straight out of a wuxia martial arts film, and lots of Leung narrating ominously as Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi struggles his destiny. The trailer shows that he was trained from a young age for greatness by Leung’s mysterious Wenwu, but only steps up to the mantle when a threat appears to emerge, forcing him to reveal his true identity. But what is his true identity? A martial arts master who can take down a few grunts in a moving bus with some (very cool) sharp kicks? We’ll have to find out when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters this fall.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham, Destin Daniel Cretton, and Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film.

Here is the synopsis for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings:

Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings debuts in theaters on September 3, 2021.