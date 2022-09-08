Josh Gad Has An Interesting Dream For The Cast Of Central Park

It's hard not to fall head over roller skates in love with the Apple TV+ animated musical comedy series "Central Park." Created by Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith of "Bob's Burgers" fame and Broadway actor turned voice-of-your-children's-favorite-snowman Josh Gad, "Central Park" is a delightfully funny series centered on the Tillerman family who reside in Central Park in New York City.

In addition to the typical familial strife, the Tillermans are often targeted by the ruthless socialite Bitsy Brandenham (Stanley Tucci) who intends to purchase Central Park and turn it into luxury condos and fancy restaurants. The show is littered with fantastic musical numbers, including a fourth-wall-breaking narrator named Birdie (Gad) who keeps the story moving and provides the audience with context.

The star-studded cast returns for a third season to deal with the endless saga of Bitsy's quest to buy the park, while Owen Tillerman (Leslie Odom Jr.) has to figure out a way to improve the park's reputation with the general public. The season will also see the return of Kristen Bell, who voiced Molly Tillerman (Emmy Raver-Lampman) in the show's debut season. Bell exited the role in 2020 to allow for a more equitable casting of the mixed-race teen but will be appearing in a new role as the sister of Paige Tillerman (Kathryn Hahn).

Gad recently spoke with Collider about the upcoming season and even confessed a dream he has for all of the cast.