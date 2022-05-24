Loren Bouchard, Bernard Derriman, And Nora Smith On Why Now Is The Perfect Time For The Bob's Burgers Movie [Interview]

My first question is for Loren. There's not really a blueprint for the series-to-movie adaptation. "South Park" went for the movie almost immediately, "The Simpsons" waited for what felt like forever, and "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" fell somewhere in the middle. Why now for "Bob's Burgers?"

Bouchard: There's the math that the studio executives have to do. And thank gosh, we're not responsible for that. We don't have to make those kinds of decisions. So, I can't speak to what they were thinking, but I will say there was a beauty and sort of elegance, if you will, to the timing for us, because we had done the series long enough that we had just started figuring out how to do little things on the side. And each one got a little bigger than the one before it. It was a cookbook, comic books, and then a live tour. And then we did a concert in L.A. that we didn't take on the road, but we could have. It was a spectacle and it was all about scale and bigness. And that was when they called us and asked if we wanted to do the movie.

And it was perfect timing because we were finally really thinking about a theater. Because it's not just the screen that's big, it's the number of bodies that are together in one place, and all the humanity in one space that you are starting to understand is its own unique thing. And so doing the live show was really eye-opening. The cast is all comedians. They all knew this already. But some of us animation nerds never leave our houses and had never been in front of that many people, and had never had to think about it. But once you're faced with the possibility that "Bob's Burgers" has to entertain 2,000 people in a room and they've paid to be there, it puts a unique kind of spin on things. So it was really good timing. They said, "You want to make a movie?" And we were like, "Yeah. Yeah, we do. We'd like to take that challenge on."