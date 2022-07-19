Central Park Season 3: Release Date, Cast, And More

(Welcome to ...And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

If you've ever watched "Bob's Burgers" and thought to yourself, "Hey, I wish this show had at least 2x the musical numbers," the Apple TV+ series "Central Park" is just what the doctor ordered. Audiences have been loving the first two seasons of the series, and the show has nabbed multiple Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for stars Stanley Tucci and Tituss Burgess.

The series centers on the Tillerman family who live in Central Park in New York City and not only have to deal with the average hijinks of family living, but are constantly at odds with an elite and relentless socialite who wants to buy the park and turn it into condos and restaurants. The show is narrated by a fourth-wall-breaking troubadour named Birdie, who serves as both the audience's guide and commentary throughout. With the third season heading our way, here's everything you need to know to prepare, and more.