Central Park Season 3: Release Date, Cast, And More
If you've ever watched "Bob's Burgers" and thought to yourself, "Hey, I wish this show had at least 2x the musical numbers," the Apple TV+ series "Central Park" is just what the doctor ordered. Audiences have been loving the first two seasons of the series, and the show has nabbed multiple Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for stars Stanley Tucci and Tituss Burgess.
The series centers on the Tillerman family who live in Central Park in New York City and not only have to deal with the average hijinks of family living, but are constantly at odds with an elite and relentless socialite who wants to buy the park and turn it into condos and restaurants. The show is narrated by a fourth-wall-breaking troubadour named Birdie, who serves as both the audience's guide and commentary throughout. With the third season heading our way, here's everything you need to know to prepare, and more.
Central Park season 3 release date and where you can watch it
"Central Park" season 3 will debut on September 9, 2022 on Apple TV+. The debut day will see the release of the first three episodes of the 13-episode season, with each subsequent episode released weekly every Friday.
What Central Park season 3 will be about
The third season of "Central Park" continues the saga of Bitsy Brandenham's tireless pursuit to buy the park, by any means necessary. Owen Tillerman has been tasked with a new promotional campaign to revitalize the public's feelings about the park, and Paige is putting her writing skills to the ultimate test, as she's landed her first book deal. Nothing has been revealed yet regarding Molly or Cole's anticipated hijinks, but based on the promotional images, there seems to be a bake-off of some sort going on between the two. It's probably safe to assume that Cole will inevitably develop another unhealthy fixation on an animal or object that brings him peace, and Molly's superhero comic book character "Fista-Puffs" will hopefully get some more screen time.
The cast of Central Park season 3
Our favorite cast of characters are all returning, including Leslie Odom Jr. as Owen Tillerman, Kathryn Hahn as Paige Hunter, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Molly Tillerman, Titus Burgess as Cole Tillerman, Stanley Tucci as Bitsy Brandenham, Daveed Diggs as Bitsy's assistant Helen. Confirmed guest stars for this season include Sam Richardson, Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz, and Zoë Chao (who all recently starred on "The Afterparty"), Ron Funches, Jack McBrayer, Amber Ruffin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Craig Robinson, Tim Meadows, David Alan Grier, and plenty more. While not confirmed, recurring guests like H. Jon Benjamin as Mayor Whitney Whitebottom, Eugene Cordero as Brendan Brandenham, Rory O'Malley as Elwood, Janelle James, Phil LaMarr, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marc Evan Jackson, and Stephanie Beatriz will hopefully also pop up this season.
The big casting announcement however goes to Kristen Bell who will be rejoining the series as a new character named Abby, the little sister of Paige. Bell was initially the voice of Molly in the first season of "Central Park" but exited the series in 2020 when she took to Instagram to announce that she was relinquishing the role to "to someone who can give a much more accurate portrayal," as Molly is a Black, mixed-race child. "Hamilton" and "The Umbrella Academy" star Emmy Raver-Lampman ultimately took over the role, and has been a phenomenal asset to an already star-studded cast.
Central Park season 3 writers, directors, and more
"Central Park" is written and executive produced by Loren Bouchard, in addition to Josh Gad and Nora Smith. Steven Davis and Kelvin Yu also executive produce the series, in addition to their roles as showrunners. The series is produced by 20th Television Animation, a part of Disney Television Studios for Apple. As was the case with previous seasons, season 3 anticipates a diverse roster of writers and directors throughout.