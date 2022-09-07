Superhero Bits: New Black Adam Posters, Kim Kardashian Wants To Do A Marvel Movie & More
Get DC Universe Infinite at a discount for Batman Day
DC Universe Infinite is essentially like Netflix but for DC Comics. It offers access to thousands upon thousands of digital issues from the publisher's library and, in honor of Batman Day later this month, DC currently has a pretty deep discount on the service. $50 for a full year, which is 33% less than the usual price. Given that the average single issue of a comic runs a prohibitively expensive $4 (give or take) these days, there's a lot of value there, in my humble opinion. For the record, I am not being paid to say that. Those interested can sign up by clicking here.
Gotham Knights offers a comprehensive look at the Bat-Family
We're about six weeks away from the release of the "Gotham Knights" video game and the marketing train has been full steam ahead. Rather than just release another straight-up trailer, the above video showcases a look at the Bat-Family at the center of the game, with the creative team offering lots of insight along the way. We also get a lot of footage from the game spliced in, as well as some looks at alternate costumes towards the end that are, to say the least, quite unique. Check it out for yourself above and look for the game on shelves on October 21, 2022.
Valkyrie from Thor: Love and Thunder gets a Hot Toys figure
The folks at Hot Toys have revealed a brand new figure from "Thor: Love and Thunder." Specifically, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie The 1/6 scale figure is making its debut just as the MCU movie is making its way to streaming for Disney+ Day tomorrow. As for pre-orders and price? As of this writing, no pre-order link has been put up but that should be coming very, very soon so those who are interested would do well to keep an eye out.
Michael Bishop is the new Jonathan Kent on Superman & Lois
Jordan Elsass had played the role of Jonathan Kent on The CW's "Superman & Lois" but, in something of a shocker, it was revealed that the actor was departing the series ahead of its third season. Well, it didn't take long to find a replacement as Deadline reports that Michael Bishop is set to take on the role. Bishop is a relatively fresh actor with a few credits to his name, including last year's movie "Spin." But this should give him the spotlight in an established project within a beloved franchise.
Pennyworth season 3 trailer delivers the origin of Batman's butler
Never fear, the "Pennyworth" season 3 trailer is here! The show is moving to HBO Max from Epix for its third season, which has now been given the hilarious subtitle, "The Origin of Batman's Butler." The show seemed like a grounded spy drama through its first two seasons that actually seemed to do well with its audience. Now? As evidenced by this trailer, it's taking a trip to wacky superhero land and has lost seemingly all sense of being a grounded show. What is playing out on screen certainly seems to match that new title, for better or for worse. The show returns on October 6, 2022.
Kim Kardashian thinks doing a Marvel movie would be fun
Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous people on the planet but hasn't really dipped her toes into the acting pool all that much. But would she? For the right thing, yes. And, per her recent chat with Interview Magazine, a Marvel movie might just be the right thing in her eyes.
"Would I act? I would if something fun came about. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do. I'm not actively looking, but I think things just come when they're supposed to."
I'm going to leave my opinion out of this but the fact that Megan Thee Stallion had a cameo on "She-Hulk" recently makes it seem like this is less far-fetched than it may seem on the surface. That's all I'm saying.
Rosario Dawson is game to return as Claire Temple in Daredevil: Born Again
One of the bigger announcements to come out of San Diego Comic-Con was "Daredevil: Born Again," an 18-episode series that will bring back Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock to the MCU in a big way. But will we see any other familiar faces? If Rosario Dawson has her way, absolutely. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress expressed a strong willingness to return as Claire Temple, provided the chance to do so.
"I was really excited to know that all of our shows are actually part of the MCU now, with Charlie [Cox] and Vincent [D'Onofrio] coming over into these different projects now. So, yeah, 18 episodes [of Daredevil: Born Again]? I'm there! Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, they know where I am."
That sounds like a call that Kevin Feige could and, if I were a betting man, likely will make.
Black Adam gets a bunch of new posters ahead of tomorrow's new trailer
Lastly, today brings with it not one but several new posters for "Black Adam," which is making its way to theaters in October. We get character posters for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the man himself, as well as the various members of the Justice Society of America. This includes Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher, Cyclone, and Hawkman. Aside from that, Warner Bros. also revealed a new main poster for the film, which includes all of the aforementioned characters colorfully photoshopped onto one single image, which you can check out below. Aside from that, be on the lookout for the new trailer, which is scheduled to drop tomorrow.