Here Are The Marvel Characters Tessa Thompson Wants In A Valkyrie Solo Movie

Any time a supporting character comes out of nowhere and ends up stealing scenes in a Marvel movie, reactions always tend to follow the same train of thought: "Give them a spin-off movie!" But sometimes, you can just tell when a particularly new superhero hits harder than usual. Ever since Tessa Thompson first arrived on the scene as Valkyrie in "Thor: Ragnarok," fans have clamored to see much more of the self-exiled Asgardian. An appearance in "Avengers: Endgame" during the overstuffed final act was cool, I guess, but it didn't exactly give the charismatic actor much of a chance to flex her wings (other than the ones her horse had, at least).

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is set to bring her back in a major way – and maybe even address the calls for the character's bisexuality to be made canon. Maybe her own solo film could offer enough time and space to explore the character like never before. If anything, those calls for the newly-crowned King of Asgard to receive a much larger spotlight have only grown louder. Once the fourth "Thor" film makes its way to theaters exactly one week from now, we'd be willing to bet that the Valkyrie hype will rise to a fever pitch.

Thompson is thinking along similar lines, apparently, and is already thinking ahead to which Marvel Cinematic Universe characters she'd love to be paired with should that project ever become a reality. Hint: one of them is big and green and always angry.