Superhero Bits: Jonathan Majors Is Killing It As Kang, Blue Beetle Movie Talk & More

Marvel Studios is finally getting ready to bring the mutants our way with the animated series "X-Men '97," a revival of the beloved "X-Men: The Animated Series" from the '90s. We've actually already had hints of that show bleeding into the MCU, with the theme music showing up in both "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Ms. Marvel." But according to Eric Lewald, one of the consultants working on "X-Men '97" (per Comicbook.com), the studio had to pay to make that happen.

"[The X-Men: The Animated Series theme song] wasn't a done deal necessarily when they were producing the new show. The rights were all over the place. I think a secondary person had the rights to the music, so it was a negotiation for them. Obviously, you can't do the new show without that song. But the guy selling it knew the same thing, so I'm sure it was a heavy price."

While no dollar figure is attached, whoever did have the rights surely knew Marvel and Disney have deep pockets. But that music is a blast of nostalgia and almost certainly worth every penny for the value that brings.