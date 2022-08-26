The Invitation Is Packed With Dozens Of Vampire And Horror Easter Eggs [Exclusive]

There's a new vampire movie in theaters this weekend, and it happens to share the title of a Karyn Kusama film: "The Invitation." This is not that Dracula project from Kusama, which received a stake to the heart earlier this year, but rather a different spin on the same 125-year-old mythos from director Jessica M. Thompson. "The Invitation" tells the story of a young woman named Evie, played by Nathalie Emmanuel ("Game of Thrones"), who heads out to the English countryside for a wedding with the wealthy white cousin she never knew she had.

Will it be a Red Wedding or something more along the lines of a Billy Idol song? Well, based on the trailer for "The Invitation," it looks like they'll be serving fresh-squeezed blood there, so you can probably guess the answer to that.

In "The Invitation," viewers are cordially invited to hunt not just vampires but also Easter eggs. In Jack Giroux's interview with Thompson for /Film, the director promised there are "lots of little Easter eggs in there for the hardcore fans, anyone who wants to go through and find them all." She said: