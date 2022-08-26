'The Invitation' Director Jessica M. Thompson Talks Dracula Easter Eggs, Practical Fang Challenges & More [Exclusive Interview]

For lack of a better term, what'd you want out of the vampire noises?

Well, a big thing was in Bram Stoker's was that he kept describing them in a very lizard reptilian way, so [my first note] that I gave to my sound designers was using reptiles, using geckos noises, but it still sounded a bit alien, like the actual movie "Alien." It actually had this futuristic quality to it that I didn't like. Then, this is a secret, I think you're the first person to hear it, we used a kookaburra.

No kidding?

Yeah. We laid in a kookaburra over a lizard and morphed it, and that's how we came up with the unique vampire sound. It was actually one of our sound mixers who found it and he's like, "Look, it's your country bird." I was like, let's do it.

What about the vampire aesthetic? What qualities were important for you and the team?

Well, with our brides, I wanted them to stay true to the era that they were turned in. Lucy was turned in the 1920s, Victoria was turned 500 years ago, so therefore their fashion, their hair, their makeup, all of that, so there were very subtle details about what they wear and how they wear their character.

But in terms of the prosthetics and everything we tested, no, I wanted it to not be a traditional, just two fangs. Originally I had four, well, two on the top and two on the bottom, but the actors couldn't speak. They all had lisps, which is, it's just really hard when you get so used to feeling your teeth the way they feel to relearn how to speak. You'd need probably months, which we didn't have. So that's why we use the top two, the two on each side. That still was a challenge.

I actually made the actors wear them during the day just when they were not on set so they could learn how to speak with them in their mouth. But all of that stuff needs to be done well in advance, and you need to figure out as well, when you think of that rehearsal dinner scene. There are so many shots where they are pre-vampire and post-vampire, so you have to be able to take them out quickly as well. That's another thing, with the claws and things like that. Not only are you designing something that looks realistic and that looks authentic, you've got to also think practicalities. You've got to be able to pop in and out, so it's not just the level of detail, it's also functionality, which is really interesting.

I never thought about that before, but now that you mention it, how tricky it must be to deliver lines with fangs.

Thomas [Doherty] found it the hardest. There was a couple of lines that we had to ADR later, because it's hard. I tried them myself just to see, and it's quite difficult. There are some words, if you've just gotten used to with S or TH or PH, they're hard to say.

Before you ADR-ed it, was it like a horror comedy?

Yes, exactly. I was like, "Oh, Dracula's got a lisp." I was like, "I don't think that the people will appreciate that," but that's what's magic about modern filmmaking, as well. you can go back in [and fix it]. I'm like, "Just stay in your character. Don't worry about it. Don't think about it because we'll fix it later."