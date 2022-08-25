The Invitation Director Jessica M. Thompson Watched 'Every Single Vampire Film Ever Made' For Inspiration

Don't you just hate it when you go to spend time with your newfound, wealthy, very white family at their luxurious estate in the countryside, only to learn they're all a bunch of evil a-holes who came about their fortune by immoral means? No, I'm not talking about Radio Silence's sublime 2019 horror-comedy flick "Ready or Not," I'm referring to director Jessica M. Thompson's "The Invitation," the first of many upcoming horror films inspired by Bram Stoker's classic novel "Dracula."

Missandei herself, Nathalie Emmanuel, stars in "The Invitation" as Evie, a woman who takes a trip to England to meet the long-lost relatives she never knew, only to discover they and their host "Walter" (Thomas Doherty) are not what they seem (spoiler: they have a real taste for human blood). The film began with a script by Blair Butler ("Helstrom"), which Thompson was "immediately drawn [to] because I hadn't seen a Brides of Dracula origin story," as she told The Wrap. Equally intriguing was the script's modern setting. In this case, however, the collision of present-day conveniences and centuries-old vampires gives rise to a plot that is less "What We Do in the Shadows" and more straight-faced gothic horror-romance.

With "Dracula" re-imaginings dating back a century in cinema, Thompson took it upon herself to watch "every single vampire film ever made" before starting production. Except, it wasn't to pay homage to them, but to try and avoid ripping them off as much as possible. Thompson explained: