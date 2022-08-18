Superhero Bits: A Congressman Weighs In On Batgirl, She-Hulk Post-Credits Scenes & More

Hi! We've removed the content and banned the users. ModDB is an inclusive environment for all and we do not permit targeting marginalised groups. Our content moderation is largely automated but when identified, we have a zero tolerance policy for this kind of content. https://t.co/0leqjUxqJD

Recently, "Marvel's Spider-Man" arrived on PC for the first time. This not only made the game far more accessible, but it opened the door for people to have fun with various mods. Well, recently, a certain modder thought it would be a good idea to go through and remove every Pride flag from the game. As we can see, the folks at ModDB very quickly removed the mod and banned the users from their platform. Similarly, Nexus Mods took a hardline stance against this sort of behavior, saying the following in a blog post:

"To address the banning, which is what a lot of people want to focus on, the mod was uploaded by a sock puppet account (i.e. a newly made account by someone who already has an account on the site) and uploaded under the name "Mike Hawk". It was very clearly done deliberately to be a troll mod. The fact the user needed to make a sock puppet like a coward to upload the mod showed their intent to troll and that they knew it would not be allowed. Had they not been a coward and had they used their main account instead, we would have simply removed the mod and told them that we did not want to host it, only banning them if they reuploaded it again after being fairly warned. The creation of the sock puppet removed any doubt and made it a very easy decision for us. Both the sock puppet account and the user's main account have been banned."

The post also went further adding, "In regards to the replacement of Pride flags in this game, or any game, our policy is thus: we are for inclusivity, we are for diversity. If we think someone is uploading a mod on our site with the intent to deliberately be against inclusivity and/or diversity then we will take action against it. The same goes for people attempting to troll other users with mods deliberately to cause a rise. For our part, we will endeavor to do a better job of moderating our website to this ethos ourselves." In short, mod away, just don't expect websites to put up with discrimination.