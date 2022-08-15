How Ally McBeal And Legally Blonde Helped Influence She-Hulk

When Marvel first announced that Jennifer Walters' She-Hulk would be getting her own series on Disney+, most assumed the show about the hulking green machine would be another installment of a muscular hero saving the world with feats of super strength. However, as we've learned from the new title, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," and the show's trailer, this isn't your typical Marvel show. Not to be confused with the Cartoon Network series "Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law" based on the Hanna-Barbera character of the same name, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is a smaller-scale story set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters having to deal with courtroom comedy conflicts while navigating her new life as the She-Hulk.

Our own Valerie Ettenhofer recently spoke with "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" director and executive producer Kat Coiro ("Marry Me," "Girls5eva," "Dead to Me") about the series, and how she managed to marry the Marvel-ous world of supercharged characters with the contemporary feminism of women-driven legal comedies. "I wanted to honor the comedy," Coiro said. "I have a comedy background and so much of comedy is very simply letting actors be and leaving room for improvisation and looseness."

The combination sounds a little strange if you're used to only watching the big-budget blockbuster feature films or weighty superhero shows like "Daredevil," but everything we know about "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" points to it being another Marvel/Disney+ series with an identity all its own.