She-Hulk Director And EP Kat Coiro On Heroes Who Take Up Space [Interview]

Okay. Awesome. At the press conference yesterday, you mentioned you were hoping people who didn't feel like there was a place for them in the Marvel fandom felt represented by the show. I was wondering if you had a specific audience in mind when you were making this show, just if you could speak a little bit more to that.

Well, look, I think I was speaking about being a little girl in a time where it really wasn't a part of being a little girl. Like, if you liked comics, you didn't really advertise it. I always liked them, but also never felt like I could like them publicly, if that makes sense.

Yeah.

And now I think that's changed, and the MCU has done such a great job of bringing female characters to the forefront. And I think this is just part of that evolution and that step. So I was talking about the new generation, just having it be normal to have female superheroes. My dream is that they aren't called "female superheroes" anymore. They're just superheroes, in the same way my dream is to not be ever called a "female director" again, but just be called a director. I want superheroes to join the pantheon, and some of them just happen to be women.

Yeah. That makes sense. Going off of that, given the themes of the powerful women in the show and the show expressing what they're capable of, to me, it seemed like a show that would be very empowering or cathartic to film. Was that a palpable feeling on set? Did it feel that way among the cast and crew?

Yeah. Absolutely. What's so funny is you're filming a character who doesn't necessarily exist in the frame. We have an actress in a mo-cap suit, but Tatiana brought so much gravitas and she did so much preparation to bring size to her small frame. So that was part of the magic, was watching this small person convey the power of She-Hulk. And I think we all took away from it this idea of standing in our power and not being afraid to take up space. I think as women, we're often conditioned to be small — physically, mentally, spatially. And She-Hulk, she doesn't give two hoots. She'll take up all the space in the world. Part of what's exciting about She-Hulk's journey is accepting that — accepting her size in the world, in a metaphorical way.

"She-Hulk" premieres on Disney+ on August 18, 2022.