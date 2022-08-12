Superhero Bits: Joker: Folie à Deux's Massive Budget, Marvel's Spider-Man Is Finally On PC & More

What's the time? It's rumor time! Sony is currently in the middle of filming another "Spider-Man" spin-off film in the form of "Madame Web," which has Dakota Johnson in the lead role as the title character. But what of Adam Scott ("Severance," "Parks and Recreation") who was added to the cast late in the game?

Well, a new report from Cosmic Circus breaks down some of the casting for the film and, according to the outlet, Scott is playing none other than Ben Parker, aka Uncle Ben. Yes, if this report is accurate (and until the information is verified elsewhere we can't say for certain), it means that a younger version of Peter Parker's uncle will be part of the goings on. Does that mean we are going back to the past of the Spider-Verse for this one? A curious development indeed.