Taika Waititi Would Direct Thor 5 On One Condition
Taita Waititi's newest Thor entry "Thor: Love and Thunder" has finally crossed the Bifrost into our theaters. The film follows our favorite Asgardian thunder god as he navigates the return of his divine ex-love Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) alongside the threatening emergence of the deity-destroying baddie Gorr the God-Butcher (Christian Bale). The film sees Gorr kidnap Asgardian children in an effort to draw out Thor, and the latter must join with Jane Foster's Mighty Thor, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Korg (Waititi himself) to thwart Gorr's god genocide.
Following up on Thor: Ragnarok proved a major challenge for Waititi, so he took an unusual approach to his second Thor film: he went weird with it. Intentionally taking a bombastic, comedy-forward approach to the property set it on a different path from its predecessor that produced a very different feel. In a new interview, Waititi reveals that he has one major condition if he were to direct "Thor 5," and that once again he'd want to take it in a new direction entirely.
Taika's main demand for Thor 5
In the interview, Waititi reveals he was as surprised as anyone to see "Thor will return" embedded in the credits:
"I'm not joking. I saw it in the theater and I was like, 'Oh, s**t. Really?' Even Chris was like, 'What?' But, of course he'll be back. He's the best character. I mean, I may be a little biased, but he's the most fun to watch."
The heavily improvised film's end does leave clear openings for Thor's return in a fifth solo outing, but the question of Waititi's return at the help is up in the air, or as he puts it, entirely contingent on one factor. He explains that "I would definitely do one, but only if Chris did it [..b]ut it would need to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it."
In other words, Thor 5 would need to be another Chris Hemsworth turn as the character, and it needs to be yet another new direction from what Waititi's already done, something "that feels unexpected when it comes to the story." Waititi does give one example of what that could look like. He proposes "making just a $5 million movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip [...] like "Nebraska.""
Whether or not Chris Hemsworth would return (let alone return for that sort of adventure) is, of course, another thing entirely, so Waititi's return to the MCU will remain up in the air.