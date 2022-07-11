Taika Waititi Would Direct Thor 5 On One Condition

In the interview, Waititi reveals he was as surprised as anyone to see "Thor will return" embedded in the credits:

"I'm not joking. I saw it in the theater and I was like, 'Oh, s**t. Really?' Even Chris was like, 'What?' But, of course he'll be back. He's the best character. I mean, I may be a little biased, but he's the most fun to watch."

The heavily improvised film's end does leave clear openings for Thor's return in a fifth solo outing, but the question of Waititi's return at the help is up in the air, or as he puts it, entirely contingent on one factor. He explains that "I would definitely do one, but only if Chris did it [..b]ut it would need to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it."

In other words, Thor 5 would need to be another Chris Hemsworth turn as the character, and it needs to be yet another new direction from what Waititi's already done, something "that feels unexpected when it comes to the story." Waititi does give one example of what that could look like. He proposes "making just a $5 million movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip [...] like "Nebraska.""

Whether or not Chris Hemsworth would return (let alone return for that sort of adventure) is, of course, another thing entirely, so Waititi's return to the MCU will remain up in the air.