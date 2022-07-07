Taika Waititi Let Actors Improvise Major Plot Points In Thor: Love And Thunder

Prior to Taika Waititi's 2017 film "Thor: Ragnarok," the title character had always felt weirdly distant. Thor was, after all, a full-blown Norse deity somehow roped into fighting alongside small potatoes like a man on steroids, a 50-something guy in a robot suit, an ordinary man with a bow and arrow, and a regular, freelance spy. When you are nigh indestructible and can harness the power of lightning, a single dude with a handheld shield will certainly seem beneath you. "Ragnarok" had the clever idea of turning Thor into a comedic character, and in that film, Thor was stripped of his magical hammer — along with his long blonde locks — and dumped onto a distant alien world strewn with garbage where he was forced to fight in gladiatorial combat. He was out of his element, and a literal god could suddenly be an underdog. The film was light and embraced the bizarre presence of Thor in a bonkers sci-fi universe of superheroes and aliens.

Waititi's follow-up, "Thor: Love and Thunder," in theaters on July 8, continues to push the silliness of "Ragnarok," putting Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in a constant state of romantic awkwardness. Most of Thor's scenes are opposite his eight-years-ago human ex-girlfriend Dr. Foster (Natalie Portman) who has managed to salvage his lost magical hammer and, in so doing, become a second Thor. She is essentially dating his ex (the hammers in this movie are talked to like living beings).

According to Portman, in an interview with IndieWire, Waititi was very loose on set, letting his actors take control of various scenes, riff with one another, and discover their relationships on the fly. This is certainly an unorthodox approach to a film series that typically rides on interconnectivity and long-term plans.