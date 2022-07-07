Thor: Love And Thunder Shot One Of Its Biggest Scenes In A Parking Lot

If you've ever been on a film set, you know the dirty, filthy, stinky, no-good truth about making motion pictures: it's just a job! There are cables everywhere, everyone is tired and just wants to eat lunch, and hours can pass without anything exciting or remotely interesting happening. Sure, movies are art, but moviemaking? That's a craft, and it means it's never as romantic or magical as movies about movies want you to think it is. Movie sets are places where people have to hunker down and do the work first, and worry about the "art" of it all later on.

This applies to movie sets of all sizes and budgets, but it's especially true on massive sets for massive blockbusters, which can feel staggeringly unromantic. In the case of Marvel's newest movie, "Thor: Love and Thunder," we're talking "key scenes shot in the parking lot of a Best Buy" levels of staggeringly unromantic. There's a grand irony there: modern film technology has allowed filmmakers to create vast and amazing worlds, and these tools are so powerful that they can transform the cheapest, easiest, and most convenient places for a film shoot into those worlds.

And Natalie Portman, who returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with "Thor: Love and Thunder," knows a thing or two about a mundane set becoming a distant world. She's a pro. But even she was surprised by how effectively director Taika Waititi and his team transformed retail parking lot into the most beautiful scene in the movie.