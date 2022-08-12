Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Who Begins Filming In November, But We May See Him In Action Before Then

There are a few more key details that we know about this upcoming reincarnation of the Doctor that have definitely excited fans of the franchise. The 60th anniversary special, alongside Gatwa's first season on the show, will see the return of Russell T. Davies, who helped revive the show back in 2005.

Gatwa won't be the only series newcomer to potentially debut in the 60th anniversary special, either. Yasmin Finney, who broke onto the scene this year with her role in Netflix's "Heartstopper," was announced to play a mysterious character named Rose. She was seen filming alongside Tennant and Tate earlier this year.

While Gatwa's first appearance as the Doctor is still under wraps, "Doctor Who" won't be the only notable show he will appear on; he is expected to return to Netflix's hit dramedy "Sex Education" for its revamped fourth season, where he will reprise his role as the charming Eric. However, it is likely that this will be his final season on the show, for reasons that should be obvious.

As for the current and outgoing Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, she will make her final appearance as the Thirteenth Doctor sometime this fall. The undated special, which promises a ton of returning characters, will coincide with the BBC's centennial anniversary.