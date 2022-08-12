Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Who Begins Filming In November, But We May See Him In Action Before Then
The Fourteenth Doctor is about to make his first appearance. The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Friday that Ncuti Gatwa, who was cast in May as the newest Doctor on "Doctor Who," is expected to begin filming his season sometime this November. Due to the often long production process for filming such an effects-heavy show, Gatwa's first full season is expected to arrive on BBC sometime in 2024.
Even though that might seem like a long time, there's a chance that his first appearance could come as early as next year. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that there is intense speculation that Gatwa's Fourteen will appear in a series special made to celebrate the 60th anniversary of "Doctor Who." While the number of episodes involved in this special is unclear, they will feature David Tennant's Tenth Doctor, with the actor reprising his role alongside Catherine Tate's Donna Noble. The 60th anniversary special, which also stars Neil Patrick Harris, has already completed filming, so if Gatwa does appear in it, then he has already filmed scenes as Fourteen. How exciting!
What else we know about Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Who tenure
There are a few more key details that we know about this upcoming reincarnation of the Doctor that have definitely excited fans of the franchise. The 60th anniversary special, alongside Gatwa's first season on the show, will see the return of Russell T. Davies, who helped revive the show back in 2005.
Gatwa won't be the only series newcomer to potentially debut in the 60th anniversary special, either. Yasmin Finney, who broke onto the scene this year with her role in Netflix's "Heartstopper," was announced to play a mysterious character named Rose. She was seen filming alongside Tennant and Tate earlier this year.
While Gatwa's first appearance as the Doctor is still under wraps, "Doctor Who" won't be the only notable show he will appear on; he is expected to return to Netflix's hit dramedy "Sex Education" for its revamped fourth season, where he will reprise his role as the charming Eric. However, it is likely that this will be his final season on the show, for reasons that should be obvious.
As for the current and outgoing Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, she will make her final appearance as the Thirteenth Doctor sometime this fall. The undated special, which promises a ton of returning characters, will coincide with the BBC's centennial anniversary.