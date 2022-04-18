Doctor Who Centenary Special Trailer Teases Jodie Whittaker's Final Episode, Return Of Classic Companions

The Doctor is in ... for one last time.

Whovians have been preparing themselves for the end of Jodie Whittaker's final appearance as Thirteen for some time now, ever since "Doctor Who: Flux" brought the previous season to a pretty unsatisfying end in December of 2021. Luckily, fans have been able to look forward to three separate specials in the time since: this year's New Year's Day special back in January, the recently-aired "Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils" on Easter Sunday, and the grand finale that will bring Whittaker's run as the character to a close later this fall.

But for those feeling rather wistful as the Doctor is due for yet another regeneration, the BBC has released a brand-new (if brief) look at the "Final Adventure" for our Thirteenth Doctor. Thrillingly and fittingly enough, it seems as if the creative team will be pulling out all the stops to make this one last go-around as memorable as possible. The footage teases plenty of dire stakes for Thirteen and no shortage of threats against her very existence, but she won't be facing these foes alone. The latest trailer comes with the reveal of a couple of very familiar — if somewhat unexpected — faces who'll no doubt make fans even more excited for what's to come. Check out the footage below!