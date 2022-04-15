Doctor Who Same-Sex Relationship Will Be Handled 'Delicately'

I would say it's been a long time coming, but this is "Doctor Who" we're talking about and attempting to quantify this series in terms of time would probably be a fool's errand. Nevertheless, even longtime fans would likely agree that Jodie Whittaker's portrayal of the good Doctor can at least be partially defined by the feeling of "Better late than never." The actor's casting as the Thirteenth Doctor in 2017 finally broke new ground, shattering the boy's club image of the franchise where, to that point, women had been mostly relegated as the main hero's companions or other supporting characters too often. Now, on the cusp of Whittaker bringing her largely enjoyable run to a close, the creative team behind the "Doctor Who" specials are reassuring fans that another major milestone in terms of representation will be treated carefully.

That, of course, refers to the burgeoning romance between the Doctor herself and her longtime companion Yasmin "Yaz" Khan (Mandip Gill). Even with 'shippers clueing in on the chemistry between the two at an early point (long before the characters themselves did, in fact) and christening Thirteen and Yaz as "Thasmin," it took until this past January's New Year's Day special for the series to finally turn the subtext into text and have Yaz actually admit her own feelings for the Doctor for the first time. With only two more specials to go before Whittaker's Doctor is due for another regeneration, the clock is definitely ticking on this somewhat fleeting love story. But co-writer Ella Road, for one, is promising that the same-sex relationship will be handled "delicately" by all involved.