Easter Sunday Stars Tia Carrere And Lydia Gaston On Improv, Filipino Food, And More [Interview]

Despite being documented in North America as early as 1587 and being one of the highest group of Asians represented in America today, why do you think it's taken so long for a Filipino family to be spotlighted in a movie from a major Hollywood studio?

Carrere: Because we were waiting for Jo Koy and Steven Spielberg to get the story out there! No, but I don't know why. [Maybe] because we're so polite and hard workers and we don't raise our heads.

Gaston: Because we've always been bilingual? I don't know.

Carrere: Yeah. We can blend in.

Gaston: [Because we can] blend into the culture wherever we are, I guess, maybe.

That's true.

Carrere: We keep our head down and work hard.

While doing research for an article about the first Filipino movie star in Hollywood recently, I learned that your co-star, Lou Diamond Phillips, has only played a Filipino onscreen three times, including "Easter Sunday." Have you had a similar experience?

Carrere: In 40 years, I never have until now.

Really?

Carrere: Yeah. It's crazy to think all the different Asian backgrounds that I've portrayed, but in 38 years, this is the first time I played Filipino. I tried to do it. I auditioned for "Modern Family" and I tried to make [Gloria] Filipino, but I mean, Sofia Vergara. Come on. I understand.

So how much did it mean to you when you finally got to play a Filipino character for the first time?

Carrere: Oh, this is a treat. It's fun. It's like a great big hug from all my Filipino neighbors, my family, my ancestors before me. It's such a celebration of everything, culturally, that's inside of my DNA. It's been a blast and I'm so honored to be able to be in this film, finally, after all these years.

Gaston: I played a lot of Filipino characters, mostly on stage. That's always been fun, but doing it on film is very different because the exposure is much wider. I know that many of my Fil-Am actor friends are very excited for this film to be seen. I think it'll really change the game.