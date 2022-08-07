Easter Sunday Star And EP Jimmy O. Yang On Getting The Green Light From Steven Spielberg [Interview]

In "Easter Sunday" you play Marvin Ma, who's a bit of a hustler. You're also listed as an executive producer. How did you get involved with a dual role in the production?

I think it started with the EP part. It started with Dan Lin and Rideback [who had a hand in "The Lego Movie," "It" (2017), and "Aladdin" (2019)] and Jo. Then, of course, Steven Spielberg and Amblin blessed the movie. And then me and my production company, it's called Crab Club. It's me, Ken Cheng, who ended up writing the movie, and ["She-Hulk" head writer] Jessica Gao. So us three, we do these artists dinners. Literally we eat crab at dinner with Asian directors, writers, creators, comedian actors, and one of them was at Rideback with Dan and Jo, amongst many others. And they're like, "Man, this is going to happen, but we need a script and you guys seem like the right partners." So we just put our heads together, broke the story, and then Ken wrote a brilliant script that got green lit on the first draft by Mr. Spielberg, and then it all went from there.

And then, of course, I'm like, "What about else I can do to bring value to help as an actor?" And I wanted to play even bigger part, but I couldn't because of my schedule with "Space Force," so I ended up, was still able to do this cameo and was there on the first day of shoot, which is very special.

As an EP, did you get to confer with Steven Spielberg on notes to give Jo Koy or director Jay Chandrasekhar or the rest of the crew?

I have not personally talked to Mr. Spielberg, but I feel his spirit every day. I think that's what's important, but it's interesting to see all the backend conversations and how the sausage is made. Is that what they say?

That's it. But maybe in this Filipino case, it's how the lumpia gets made.

Yeah, how the lumpia gets rolled. Exactly! So it's seeing [another side of the process], especially the casting side. I'm so used to just auditioning or proving myself as an actor, but to see so many great actors sending in tapes, it was just really encouraging, especially with so many great younger Filipino actors, that was very cool to watch. Of course, we wish we can hire every single one of them, but it was special to see and go through all that process.

You got to keep them in mind for the sequel then.

Come on sequels, spinoffs, reality shows, I'm ready.