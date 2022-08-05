Easter Sunday Director Jay Chandrasekhar Convinced Universal To Keep The Movie In Theaters [Interview]

Leading up to Joe getting his sitcom, Nick is trying to get Joe to do this accent in order to land the job. Have you had similar calls like that from agents and executives in your own career?

I mean, it all depends. A lot of us just go in or used to go in on roles and the role required an accent. And I get it. You do the accent or you don't do the accent. If you don't want to do the accent, you don't show up to the audition. But I've never been pressured by an agent to do it because, I think in large part, they've gotten to know me and they know that I don't take pressure from other people to do anything I don't want to do. I'm not willing to go along, but we made the situation for this character difficult. He needed the money. They wanted to give him the show. They just wanted the accent.

And it's sort of the way it goes. That was the kind of role that you get in a movie in the '90s, right? You'd have an accent. And there's nothing wrong with that. That was diversity as well. The only thing that's changed is that there are a lot more children of these immigrants who speak like me. And so they're like, "Well, why?" I get why the people in the movie had accents in the '90s because these immigrants were mostly coming from other countries, but now we're the children of those people. And we speak like we speak. And theoretically, we should be able to act with our own voices. We're in this phase of the diversity movement has gotten to, but it doesn't discredit the previous phase. It's not like that was embarrassing or that was shameful. It's just where it was. Progress is one step at a time.

It's true. We've come a long way from Long Duk Dong.

Well, look, Long Duk Dong is an example of a character that everybody in the country loved and laughed their a**es off. And if you look at it now, well, it doesn't hold up to the test of time. But at the time, it probably felt pretty good to some people. It probably felt pretty good to have a really funny character in that.

Yeah, that's fair.

Now, we can't judge the past by the present. It's not fair to who we were back then. Imagine somebody in 2040 judging us now for the things we say. And well, that's not fair. We're trying to be decent people.

That's true. A lot of people are trying a lot harder these days, too, which is very appreciated. For example, this movie making it to theaters rather than streaming.

Yeah. My view is that we had a perfectly good thing going with theatrical comedies. And this comedy, by the way, is the only theatrical wide release comedy this summer.

Really?

The only one. There was a point in February where they were like, "Because of Covid, should we just put it out on Netflix? We'll be in profit right away." And I just said to them, "You've got Jo Koy, who's the number one ticket selling comic in show business. You've got a movie that works. And you've got Universal Pictures, which is the best comedy distributor in show business. Jo Koy now is like Steve Martin before 'The Jerk' or Eddie Murphy before '48 Hours' or Kevin Hart. You guys have a huge audience here." I said, "Everyone's wondering who's going to bring back the theatrical comedy. Well, stop looking — it's us! This is it! Let's roll some dice and let's put that Universal marketing machine to work and let's go for it." And luckily, they went for that.

Oh, I'm so glad they did.

They really did. They really came through for us. They've really come through and they gave it the full treatment and I'm really happy with it.

I'm Filipino American and seeing Filipino Americans onscreen like this in a major Hollywood movie is just very meaningful, because it doesn't happen every day or ever.

Well, it's never happened before.

Exactly. The closest thing interestingly enough also involved Steven Spielberg. It was "Hook," which starred Dante Basco as Rufio alongside Robin Williams' Peter Pan.

Dante Basco! I just met him two nights ago at a party.