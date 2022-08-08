A Live-Action Pac-Man Movie Is Coming To Devour Your Pellets And Eat Your Ghosts

That classic "Game Over" sound effect you might be hearing right now isn't poor little Pac-Man getting devoured by a hungry ghost, but the sound of Hollywood officially throwing in the towel and embracing the IP craze at any and all costs.

Okay, it's not quite as dire as all that, especially given the plethora of excellent and thoroughly worthwhile cinematic offerings currently available to widespread audiences (even if some of them deserved a theatrical release). That said, despite the surprisingly accurate maxim that a genuinely good story can come from anywhere, any and all cynical reactions to news like this are probably justified ... though we reserve the right to remain inexplicably excited about Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie.

Anyway, the rumors are true. After years of rumors and false starts, it appears we're closer than ever before to seeing a live-action "Pac-Man" movie — whatever that might ultimately end up looking like — invade a big screen near you in the coming years. Whether that's a promise or a threat is entirely up to you. The news comes courtesy of THR (and likely some shadowy cabal of studio executives and stockholders who are intent on making the lives of everyone on Film Twitter into a living hell), which reports that a live-action film based on the beloved arcade game is now in the works. No word yet on whether Chris Pratt will end up voicing this cartoon as well, but would any of us truly be surprised at this point?