The Prey Creative Team Explain One Huge Advantage Of Going Direct To Streaming

Dan Trachtenberg's "Prey" will soon be available on Hulu for the world to stream, with viewers finally able to return to the world of "Predator" since the last installment in the series in 2018. However, some fans have found issues with the fact that "Prey" is set to be streaming exclusively with no theatrical window in sight. The precedent for streaming movies finding a theatrical window has been something of a mixed bag, with the occasional big Netflix project like "The Irishman" or "The Gray Man" getting a limited theatrical run. (Netflix sure likes releasing its men in theaters.) Besides major releases from "big name" directors, streaming movies don't often get the big screen treatment.

The theatrical experience is cherished, and while "Prey" certainly warrants being seen on as big of a screen as possible, that doesn't mean watching on your television is bad. The creative team behind "Prey" are a glass-half-full kind of group, as director Dan Trachtenberg and producer Jhane Myers see the exclusivity of the film to a streaming service as a good thing and an opportunity to provide a more diverse form of storytelling.