The Big Difference Between Dream's Eyes In Netflix's Sandman And The Comics Explained

Warning: spoilers ahead for Netflix's "The Sandman."

Neil Gaiman's haunting comics series "The Sandman" has a troubled adaptation history, and has even been deemed "unfilmable." But after decades of false starts and development hell, Netflix has successfully adapted "The Sandman" into a TV series, with Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg at the helm. While the challenges of translating Gaiman's complex world to the small screen are multifold, the Netflix adaptation comes close to capturing the essence of the comics, despite its flaws.

"The Sandman" encapsulates various realms and characters but focuses primarily on Morpheus aka Dream (Tom Sturridge), one of the seven Endless, who is on a quest to reclaim his power. The Netflix series takes a slightly different route from Dream's look in the comics: Sturridge dresses like a goth teen and broods a lot, but can otherwise pass for human. This is markedly different from Dream's comics demeanor, wherein the Lord of Nightmare emits an otherworldly aura, has wild jet-black hair, and starry eyes that set him apart from humans in almost every scene.

Gaiman explained the decision to mostly do away with "the classic Dream eyes" for the show on Twitter, saying that the comics-accurate look "didn't really work" on screen:

You'll see the classic Dream eyes sometimes. (Look for them in episode 1 and Episode 2.) But yes, we tried the black contacts and the paper white skin and the big big hair and they didn't really work. When we got to the look we have now it felt right. https://t.co/NMdjB9yOhh — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 4, 2022

Let's take a closer look into the differences between Dream's eyes in the comics and the Netflix series, along with what worked and what didn't.