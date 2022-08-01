One Key Aspect The Sandman TV Series Shares With The Comics

The 10-episode first season of "The Sandman" arrives this Friday, August 5, adapting the first two volumes of the beloved comic series of the same name. In a recent press day attended by fellow /Film writer Danielle Ryan, Kirby Howell-Baptiste spoke about the similarities in how the show and the comics are structured. The actor, who plays Death in the series, explained that this is a show where "there are no small players." Every character plays a key, memorable role, even if they aren't a constant presence.

That's because "The Sandman" isn't structured like a 10-hour movie, but one that embraces the more episodic structure of the comics.

"What I think is beautiful about all of our episodes," Howell-Baptiste said, "is whether you see a character for a single episode or for multiple, each of these episodes stand alone. They're almost like short films." In the comics, issues like "The Sound of Her Wings" and "Men of Good Fortune" contribute to the series' larger narrative, but they're also fun short stories that work just as well on their own. The former story, which introduces Death and takes us along her average day of reaping souls, is still emotional and thought-provoking whether you care about the larger character arcs or not. Knowing the larger context enhances the story, but it's not a necessity.

It's this structure that allows characters like Death, who show up surprisingly little throughout the full series, to make a massive impact. "There is a magnitude and a weight to every single character that is in 'The Sandman,'" Howell-Baptiste explained. "So to me, it is a case of absolute quality over quantity."