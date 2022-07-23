Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Director Hopes To Co-Exist With Avatar 2 At The Box Office

The domestic box office has finally begun seeing quite the resurgence since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Box office hits have not been relegated solely to Marvel films. Of course, it still helps to be a part of a franchise (no films in the top ten of 2022 are original stories), but films like "Elvis" and "The Lost City" have managed to gross over $100 million. What is having a tiny bit of trouble is having multiple movies being able to co-exist at the same time at the box office.

Major studio movie releases in 2022 have not really competed with one another yet. Every film has basically been given its own weekend to shine and gather up as much money as it possibly can. "Thor: Love and Thunder," "Jurassic World Dominion," "Lightyear," and so many more get a week run all to themselves, and after that week, we see some serious drop off in sales the next one. There is one notable exception: "Top Gun: Maverick," which has managed to have some truly extraordinary legs to amass over $600 million domestically. Without question, it has taken the thunder out of a lot of these tentpole movies.

These movies with massive runs in recent years are rare but they can be powerful. Few better exemplify that than James Cameron's "Avatar," which opened with a solid $77 million and ended up grossing over $700 million total domestically and became the biggest film of all time worldwide. People may joke about the sequel taking so long to make, but "Avatar: The Way of Water" is coming on December 16, 2022. And it will probably make a boat load of money. Five days later, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," a sequel to a decent financial success from a few years ago, hits theaters. Some see this as being in the shadow of "Avatar," but director David F. Sandberg believes there's plenty of cheddar to go around.