David F. Sandberg Is '100%' Going To Return To Horror After 'Shazam 2'; A 'Lights Out' Sequel Could Still Happen [Comic-Con]

A sequel to "Lights Out" was announced mere days after the original's release in 2016. However, nothing has materialized yet, especially since Sandberg's been busy with "Shazam!" Sandberg was asked by /Film if a sequel to his debut feature is a possibility. He said that "It could still happen, although Gabriel's getting pretty old. I don't know if that matters. It could all take place later. But at the moment, there's not any confirmed plans, really, but we've been talking about it."

Gabriel refers to Gabriel Bateman, who played the twelve-year-old Martin in the film. The main conflict of "Lights Out" is between Martin's older sister Rebecca (Teresa Palmer) and their mother Sophie (Maria Bello). Sophie's mental illness is personified by the shadow monster, Diana (Alicia Vela-Bailey), which is why Rebecca takes custody of Martin and why Diana in turn begins hunting Sophie's children.

Rebecca and Martin both survive the film, so a sequel would probably revolve around them once more. Sandberg's observation about Bateman's age speaks to the hurdle that a "Lights Out" sequel would have to cross: it's now been six years since the first film, so the iron may not be hot enough to strike anymore. However, while Sandberg's comments are uncertain, they're far from a definite "no." How "Fury of the Gods" is received will probably influence the director's next move too. We'll just have to wait and see.