Greg Nicotero Is Working On A Film About The Making Of Night Of The Living Dead

If there's one thing Hollywood loves it's movies about the making of movies. Film production is a crazy, hectic, inspiring, frustrating, and sometimes magical experience, which of course translates well into fictionalized drama — and that's under the best of circumstances. The scrappy, no-budget, a**holes-and-elbow-grease type of production pops even better on screen. Look no further than "Ed Wood" or "The Disaster Artist" or "Dolemite Is My Name" for examples of that.

What those films have in common, however, is that the amateur filmmaker at the center of each succeeded in making what could best be described as "cult classics," or one of my least favorite labels, "so bad it's good"-type films. If you're going to do a making of a film like "Night of the Living Dead" ... well, that's a different beast. "Night of the Living Dead" is one of the most influential movies ever made. Not just for genre, but for independent cinema on the whole, and the result is a masterpiece, not merely a goofy fun time like "The Room" or "Plan 9 From Outer Space."

If there's anyone that could do justice to a movie about the making of "Night of the Living Dead," and give director George A. Romero the respect he deserves, it's Greg Nicotero. First known as the "N" of KNB FX, Nicotero is a goremeister supreme who has become a talented director in his own right, having directed a whopping 39 episodes of "The Walking Dead," a show that owes more than a little to Romero's game-changing 1968 zombie film.