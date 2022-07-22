NECA Unveils New Action Figures For E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, TMNT, Gremlins 2, Dinosaurs & More [Comic-Con]

NECA previously released an outstanding line of action figures from "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" roughly a decade ago, comprised of different versions of the titular alien from Steven Spielberg's classic film. This year the movie is celebrating its 40th anniversary, so NECA is releasing an updated line of figures with plenty of improvements.

The original "E.T" figures came in plastic clamshell packaging and only came with a couple of accessories. But these new 40th anniversary "E.T." action figures will be part of NECA's Ultimate line, meaning they come with a variety of accessories, not to mention swappable hands, heads, and other features. Stefan Folkins also told us that the hand and elbow articulation for these figures has been updated for more movement and better posing.

The Fwoosh

The new "E.T." figures will each come in a box with deluxe window packaging, and they bring to life a few different versions of the space traveler. There's the regular version of E.T., the "dress-up" version of E.T. where he's dressed like an old woman, the "telepathic" version in a blue flannel robe (which is when he gets drunk on beer), and E.T. with his makeshift communicator, which also has an LED light-up chest. Each comes their own unique accessories, as well as different necks to extend the height of E.T.'s head.

The Fwoosh

But the "E.T." figure line is also getting an entirely new addition for the 40th anniversary: Elliot and E.T. flying through the sky on a bike, recreating the iconic scene that would also become the logo for Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment. What's particularly cool about this figure, is it also has a motor function that will allow you to pull the bike back and have it zoom away. That function is detachable too, so you can also display the characters on a display stand with that signature glowing moon background. Plus, E.T. can be taken out of the basket.

These are all due out on shelves this fall. (Thanks to The Fwoosh for additional images.)