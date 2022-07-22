NECA Unveils New Action Figures For E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, TMNT, Gremlins 2, Dinosaurs & More [Comic-Con]
The collectible creators at NECA have been at the top of the action figure game for years now. They've been releasing incredibly detailed and accessorized figures for some of your favorite franchises for years now, and the collection has only been getting better each year. With San Diego Comic-Con back in full swing this year, NECA was back on the show floor with plenty of new figures to reveal from "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" (in honor of the film's 40th anniversary), "Gremlins 2: The New Batch," and of course the ever-growing "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" line. Plus, they revealed an entirely new line of figures based on the ABC sitcom "Dinosaurs."
On the Comic-Con show, our own Ryan Scott got a chance to speak with Stefan Folkins, NECA's Production Supervisor of Product Development, about some of the new figures that were on display. Plus, we got some answers about the "Back to the Future" and "Predator" action figure lines that fans have been asking about. So let's dig in!
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial 40th anniversary
NECA previously released an outstanding line of action figures from "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" roughly a decade ago, comprised of different versions of the titular alien from Steven Spielberg's classic film. This year the movie is celebrating its 40th anniversary, so NECA is releasing an updated line of figures with plenty of improvements.
The original "E.T" figures came in plastic clamshell packaging and only came with a couple of accessories. But these new 40th anniversary "E.T." action figures will be part of NECA's Ultimate line, meaning they come with a variety of accessories, not to mention swappable hands, heads, and other features. Stefan Folkins also told us that the hand and elbow articulation for these figures has been updated for more movement and better posing.
The new "E.T." figures will each come in a box with deluxe window packaging, and they bring to life a few different versions of the space traveler. There's the regular version of E.T., the "dress-up" version of E.T. where he's dressed like an old woman, the "telepathic" version in a blue flannel robe (which is when he gets drunk on beer), and E.T. with his makeshift communicator, which also has an LED light-up chest. Each comes their own unique accessories, as well as different necks to extend the height of E.T.'s head.
But the "E.T." figure line is also getting an entirely new addition for the 40th anniversary: Elliot and E.T. flying through the sky on a bike, recreating the iconic scene that would also become the logo for Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment. What's particularly cool about this figure, is it also has a motor function that will allow you to pull the bike back and have it zoom away. That function is detachable too, so you can also display the characters on a display stand with that signature glowing moon background. Plus, E.T. can be taken out of the basket.
These are all due out on shelves this fall. (Thanks to The Fwoosh for additional images.)
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
Having made their way through the various "Gremlins" figures from Joe Dante's original 1984 holiday horror comedy, NECA has been delivering an even more extensive set of figures for "Gremlins 2: The New Batch." They started off with glamorous Greta, followed by The Brain and a pair of demolition Gremlins. Now they're shifting back to Mogwai territory with an entire line of the furry little creatures before they take a slimy turn.
Joining yet another version of Gizmo will be the sinister leader Mohawk, the grumpy George, the dimwitted Lenny, and the goofy Daffy. Also pictured is a new Punk Mogwai with a double mohawk, but we're not sure what the deal is with that figure. All of these figures are expected to arrive this fall.
Also, for anyone wondering if the Spider Gremlin will get a re-release now that "Gremlins 2" is getting so much attention again, that remains unclear. But they definitely won't be making a new one, and that comes from Folkins himself.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Next we come to the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" action figure line, the fastest growing roster of collectibles that NECA has. From the incredible movie figures to the eclectic array of toys inspired by the animated series, NECA has made the wildest dreams of "TMNT" fans come true, and they're nowhere near being done.
There are dozens of figures from the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" animated series, and there are many more to come. In the massive diorama display at the NECA booth, a few new figures were spotted in the sea of "TMNT" plastic. Check out a first look at those new figures above (via The Turtle Lair and The Fwoosh), and get an even closer look at the entire diorama over at ToyArk.
NECA is also starting to expand into even more "TMNT" arenas too. The line inspired by Mirage Comics is getting bigger. There's a whole set of Turtles inspired by their appearance in the "Return to New York" story arc from 1989, not to mention a beefy Triceratron. Plus, we have the various Mutant Shredder Clones ready for battle, and the Turtle ally Renet. And you can't help but love that little Splinter. See more photos over at The Fwoosh.
If you've been keeping up with new "TMNT" comics, then I don't have to tell you what a huge hit the "Last Ronin" comics have been. The series focuses on the last remaining brother of the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," with the other three having been killed off. The identity of the remaining turtle is kept a secret until the final panel of the first issue, so it's better if you just go read it yourself. Suffice it to say that these figures from the comic are outstanding. There are a few more on the way, but we won't show those here, because it kinda gives away the identity of the Last Ronin, but you can see them at ToyArk.
And finally, NECA is getting even more obscure by bringing in a line for "Mighty Mutanimals," which was a comic book spin-off from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" that was published through Archie Comics. The characters include Ray Fillet, Dreadmon, and Jagwar. Some of the other characters, such as Wingnut and Screw Loose have already been revealed through the regular animated series line.
Dinosaurs are coming!
Hot on the heels of the outstanding "ALF" action figure, another cult favorite sitcom featuring incredible puppetry. The ABC sitcom "Dinosaurs," featuring an anthropomorphic dinosaur family, is getting their own line of toys. NECA revealed the first two figures in the collection at their booth, and they're starting with the best pair from the show: the patriarch Earl Sinclair and the obnoxious Baby Sinclair. Surely the whole family is on the way!
Back to the Future and Predator updates
Finally, we asked for some updates on the future of a couple ongoing NECA collections.
First up, NECA's "Back to the Future" line is one of their newer efforts, having begun with the film's 35th anniversary back in 2020. However, Stefan Folkins said interest in the line has declined since the anniversary, which is why they don't currently have any plans to release a DeLorean time machine scaled to the action figure line. Furthermore, it sounds like there won't be any figures released for "Back to the Future Part III." However, Folkins did mention something about an accessory set, which isn't something that's been announced, so we're waiting to hear more on what that might entail.
Meanwhile, the "Predator" line is going strong, with new versions of the deadly creatures being released every year. Their focus right now is getting figures from the Lost Tribe out there, following the 30th anniversary of "Predator 2." The pandemic delayed the release of those figures, so NECA is trying to wrap that up, and they haven't been looking at making any new figures from the first "Predator." So if you've been hoping that we'll get a plastic version of Carl Weathers as Dillon, don't count on it.
