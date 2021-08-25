Cool Stuff: NECA's Gremlins 2 Action Figure Line Expands With The Brain And A Demolition Duo

First up, we have the standout creature from "The New Batch." When one of the Gremlins gets ahold of Dr. Catheter's brain serum, he's suddenly given the gift of gab, turning him into a hyper-intelligent socialite who just wants his kind to be treated with the respect of a civilized society. Complete with a tailored fabric suit (where did that come from, anyway?) and glasses, The Brain also comes with a pipe, syringe, brain serum, and interchangeable hands.

NECA's "Gremlins 2" figure of The Brain is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth for $34.99 and is expected to ship in March 2022.