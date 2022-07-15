Superhero Bits: The Boys Spin-Off Is Now Filming, We're Getting One Less Marvel Movie In 2023 & More

Even though "Daredevil" recently relaunched with a brand new #1 issue, the series is crossing a major milestone next month with its 650th issue hitting stands. As such, Marvel Comics has announced a special, oversized issue with "Daredevil" #2 serving as a celebration of the Man Without Fear. Writer Chip Zdarsky had this to say about it:

"It's not often that a comic gets to issue two these days, so... oh wait, it's issue 650?! Well, in that case, I'm over the moon that we get to celebrate with so many legendary Daredevil creators! Daredevil is a title that has had so many amazing runs that it wouldn't feel right to have an anniversary issue without inviting the people who made the book so special for so many years."

You can catch a glimpse at the cover artwork above, but all of the preview art for the issue can be seen by clicking here.