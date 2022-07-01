The Umbrella Academy Kept A Season 3 Scene The Cast Thought Was Sure To Get Cut

Season 3 of "The Umbrella Academy" was a deliciously gigantic chaos sundae with a timeline altering cherry on top, or, as we say in the biz, just another season of "The Umbrella Academy." As the real world around us continues to feel like we've entered our own kugelblitz, having the ability to give ourselves over to some quality escapism is as important as ever.

Fortunately, "The Umbrella Academy" is the cure for the existential crisis blues, heightened by the fact the cast is clearly having the time of their lives getting to play in this superpowered, twisted timeline universe. The cast gets to have kickin' fight scenes, wear ridiculously cool costumes, and have full-on dance battles throughout the seasons, and it's evident by the way they all talk about the show off-screen that it's the most fun an actor could hope to have on set.

Even better, the creative team takes an active interest in highlighting the unique lived experiences of the real people playing these characters, and find ways to incorporate their stories into the narrative of "The Umbrella Academy" in both big ways and small. In one of the best moments of the third season, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves and Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves are squaring off in an argument, when both characters spontaneously burst into Spanish and Korean language, respectively. It's a great moment to highlight both Castañeda and Min's acting chops, and as we've recently learned, their improvisational skills as well. That's right, the moment was totally unscripted, but "The Umbrella Academy" team loved it so much, they kept it.