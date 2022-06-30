The Sparrows' Umbrella Academy Costumes Weren't Exactly Built For Comfort

When we were first introduced to the Umbrella Academy back in 2019, "uniform" is the last possible word anyone would use to describe them. The Hargreeves siblings of Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Five, Ben, and Viktor are all tiny balls of chaotic madness at any given moment, and their vastly different personalities have always been proudly (and loudly) on display in their costuming. Luther has big jackets to cover up his ape-like body, Diego consistently looks like he's ready for a fight, Allison keeps herself sleek and stylish, Klaus is ... Klaus, Five pretty much lives and dies by his Academy uniform, Ben is dead so he keeps it casual, and Viktor desperately wants to appear as invisible as possible. Not since childhood have the Umbrella Academy kids looked in any way like a cohesive unit, and that's part of what makes them so special.

On the flip side, the alternate timeline Hargreeves siblings known as the Sparrow Academy are a well-oiled machine complete with matching outfits. They're like the Fantastic Four if there were seven of them and they didn't make a bunch of bad movies about them. Even with one of the siblings existing as a fleshy psykronium cube of unknown origin, the Sparrow Academy has got it together. Their faces adorn billboards and banners all over the city, uniformly sporting flashy, tight, and aerodynamic full-body supersuit uniforms. As the saying goes, however, beauty is pain, and as one Sparrow Academy member made it known, discomfort is the price you pay to look as good as a Sparrow.