The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Trailer: It's A Timeline Blitz
The time has come to revisit the Hargreeves siblings in their quest to save the world, but there's one teensy, weensy, little problem. Okay, I lied. It's an unfathomably massive problem that has the potential to wipe out all of existence. "We created a time paradox and our little paradox has brought forth a freakin' kugelblitz," Number five explains. "Essentially, we're screwed." Netflix finally dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated third season of "The Umbrella Academy" and things are getting wilder, weirder, and time warpier than ever before.
When we last saw The Umbrella Academy, the motley crew of super siblings somehow managed to avoid a nuclear apocalypse, saving the world, but uh ... messing things up a bit in the process. As it turns out, their time jumping to 1963 had a massive impact on the reality of today, which means returning home to the family mansion turned into inadvertent breaking and entering. A new family exists in their place, the Sparrow Academy, seven different siblings adopted by billionaire industrialist Sir Reginald Hargreeves and trained to save the world. That's right, my good dudes, we're in yet another mad, mad, mad, mad, multiverse. Now it's up to the OG Hargreeves siblings to figure out how to reset the timelines, deal with the Sparrow Academy that clearly sees them as a threat, defeat a brand new big baddie spawned in this timeline, and avoid the non-Hargreeves adopted versions of themselves that are likely stumbling around in this timeline as to not create another paradox.
The Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer
The trailer promises high action, plenty of laughs, and a chance for us to finally get to know Ben a bit more outside of his ghostly adventures with Klaus. Well, the Sparrow Academy version of Ben at least, who is apparently a "complete d*ckhead." Then again, our Umbrella siblings think all of the Sparrows are "d*ckheads" but as Luther correctly identifies, they're all "d*ckheads who can fight." A sibling showdown is inevitable, and it's going to be f****** awesome. Until then, our favorite dysfunctional family has about 4-5 days to undo the paradox they've created before all of existence is blitzed into nothingness. Unrelated, but kudos to whoever decided to use the newly-recorded version of "Ballroom Blitz" by Sweet that allows them to earn more money off of the song instead of it all going to the record label. I can't guarantee it was "The Umbrella Academy" comic book writer and show producer Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance fame, but god, I sure hope it was.
"The Umbrella Academy" season 3 hits Netflix on June 22, 2022.
https://www.slashfilm.com/851743/heres-your-first-look-at-the-umbrella-academy-season-3/