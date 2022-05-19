The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Trailer: It's A Timeline Blitz

The time has come to revisit the Hargreeves siblings in their quest to save the world, but there's one teensy, weensy, little problem. Okay, I lied. It's an unfathomably massive problem that has the potential to wipe out all of existence. "We created a time paradox and our little paradox has brought forth a freakin' kugelblitz," Number five explains. "Essentially, we're screwed." Netflix finally dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated third season of "The Umbrella Academy" and things are getting wilder, weirder, and time warpier than ever before.

When we last saw The Umbrella Academy, the motley crew of super siblings somehow managed to avoid a nuclear apocalypse, saving the world, but uh ... messing things up a bit in the process. As it turns out, their time jumping to 1963 had a massive impact on the reality of today, which means returning home to the family mansion turned into inadvertent breaking and entering. A new family exists in their place, the Sparrow Academy, seven different siblings adopted by billionaire industrialist Sir Reginald Hargreeves and trained to save the world. That's right, my good dudes, we're in yet another mad, mad, mad, mad, multiverse. Now it's up to the OG Hargreeves siblings to figure out how to reset the timelines, deal with the Sparrow Academy that clearly sees them as a threat, defeat a brand new big baddie spawned in this timeline, and avoid the non-Hargreeves adopted versions of themselves that are likely stumbling around in this timeline as to not create another paradox.