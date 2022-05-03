Here's Your First Look At The Umbrella Academy Season 3

The new images reveal that the third season will pick up right where the last left off — the Umbrella Academy members have just come face to face with their alternate universe counterparts and must figure out their next steps. Showrunner Steve Blackman recently spoke to IGN about the introduction of the Sparrows and what fans can glean from the newly released images. Blackman said:

"We can see there's a very different look to these Sparrows than the way our Umbrellas deal with stuff. They're in uniforms, they're very put together. You can see Luther and Victor and you can see they're very different in terms of how the families dress, and how they're put together, which obviously looks better than the other one."

Netflix

Netflix

Blackman promised that despite all the differences, the Sparrows would still deliver on the family dysfunction that the Hargreeves are famous for. Turns out that mo matter how drastically you alter reality, chaos still reigns supreme in this household. Blackman said:

"I think the fans are going to get a big kick out of how different [the Sparrows] are. Without giving too much away, they're both dysfunctional families in their own way is all I can say."

Netflix

The new team of Hargreeves heroes features Justin Cornwell as Marcus Hargreeves/Sparrow Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei Hargreeves/Sparrow Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso Hargreeves/Sparrow Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane Hargreeves/Sparrow Number Five, and Cazzie David as Jayme Hargreeves/Sparrow Number Six. Last but not least, they also have Dread-Inducing Psykronium Cube aka Christopher Hargreeves who is ... a floating cube.

Netflix

The Sparrow Academy isn't just comprised of threatening strangers though — two familiar faces walk among them. First is Ben (Justin H. Min), who is dead in the original timeline and became a ghostly passenger of Klaus' abilities. In this world, he's alive, well, and has no recollection of the Umbrellas. The other familiar face belongs to the world's worst father, Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore).

Netflix

Reginald's return is guaranteed to bring on dire consequences because the heroic OG squad is brimming with daddy issues. Good luck to Luther (Tom Hopper) and Diego (David Castaneda) in particular, and fingers crossed that Viktor (Elliot Page) can keep it together in Reginald's presence, given all the trauma his father caused.

Netflix

Besides getting a closer look at the Sparrows, the new images also allow us to see the Umbrellas back together. In one image Viktor and Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) go for a stroll and presumably share a totally chill conversation about the weather, their new reality or that time Viktor nearly killed her. All of these are viable and super normal topics! Elsewhere, Five (Aidan Gallagher) finally gets a change of clothes and Klaus (Robert Sheehan) stretches in a bunk bed.

Netflix

Netflix

"The Umbrella Academy" season 3 hits Netflix on June 22, 2022. Here's the official synopsis for season 3:

After putting a stop to 1963's doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren't exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the universe (something they may have caused). Now all they need to do is convince Dad's new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?