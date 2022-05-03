Here's Your First Look At The Umbrella Academy Season 3
The last time we caught up with The Umbrella Academy, the dysfunctional squad of superhero siblings had just barely averted a nuclear apocalypse and returned home to discover that messing around in 1963 had a drastic impact on their present-day reality. Instead of popping back into the family mansion to find everything how they left it, they discover a new family in their place: the Sparrow Academy. Multiverses are a hot topic right now and the Hargreeves family is not exempt — instead of resuming some semblance of normal life, they'll be navigating an entirely new timeline, a new set of challenges, emotional losses, and a new antagonist wreaking havoc on the universe. But first, expect lots of family drama.
To get us ready for the inevitable sibling rivalries, The Umbrella Academy's Twitter account paired the rival teams side-by-side in dueling posters that highlight just how different the two families are.
The most obvious difference is that members of the Sparrow Academy sport matching (and pretty badass) red costumes. Except for the cube ... who is presumably naked. On the other side of them, our beloved Umbrellas are a stylish mish-mash — fashionable, colorful, and just the right amount of chaotic, but their outfits certainly don't mesh together. There was a time in childhood when the Umbrellas fit together with their academy uniforms, but as adults, they went their separate ways. Judging by their outfits, that doesn't seem to be the case for the apparently tight-knit Sparrows. The posters don't reveal much about where the third season will lead but thankfully, Netflix has also released a bunch of new images from the upcoming third season, which reveal a lot more.
First look at season 3 of The Umbrella Academy
The new images reveal that the third season will pick up right where the last left off — the Umbrella Academy members have just come face to face with their alternate universe counterparts and must figure out their next steps. Showrunner Steve Blackman recently spoke to IGN about the introduction of the Sparrows and what fans can glean from the newly released images. Blackman said:
"We can see there's a very different look to these Sparrows than the way our Umbrellas deal with stuff. They're in uniforms, they're very put together. You can see Luther and Victor and you can see they're very different in terms of how the families dress, and how they're put together, which obviously looks better than the other one."
Blackman promised that despite all the differences, the Sparrows would still deliver on the family dysfunction that the Hargreeves are famous for. Turns out that mo matter how drastically you alter reality, chaos still reigns supreme in this household. Blackman said:
"I think the fans are going to get a big kick out of how different [the Sparrows] are. Without giving too much away, they're both dysfunctional families in their own way is all I can say."
The new team of Hargreeves heroes features Justin Cornwell as Marcus Hargreeves/Sparrow Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei Hargreeves/Sparrow Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso Hargreeves/Sparrow Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane Hargreeves/Sparrow Number Five, and Cazzie David as Jayme Hargreeves/Sparrow Number Six. Last but not least, they also have Dread-Inducing Psykronium Cube aka Christopher Hargreeves who is ... a floating cube.
The Sparrow Academy isn't just comprised of threatening strangers though — two familiar faces walk among them. First is Ben (Justin H. Min), who is dead in the original timeline and became a ghostly passenger of Klaus' abilities. In this world, he's alive, well, and has no recollection of the Umbrellas. The other familiar face belongs to the world's worst father, Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore).
Reginald's return is guaranteed to bring on dire consequences because the heroic OG squad is brimming with daddy issues. Good luck to Luther (Tom Hopper) and Diego (David Castaneda) in particular, and fingers crossed that Viktor (Elliot Page) can keep it together in Reginald's presence, given all the trauma his father caused.
Besides getting a closer look at the Sparrows, the new images also allow us to see the Umbrellas back together. In one image Viktor and Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) go for a stroll and presumably share a totally chill conversation about the weather, their new reality or that time Viktor nearly killed her. All of these are viable and super normal topics! Elsewhere, Five (Aidan Gallagher) finally gets a change of clothes and Klaus (Robert Sheehan) stretches in a bunk bed.
"The Umbrella Academy" season 3 hits Netflix on June 22, 2022. Here's the official synopsis for season 3:
After putting a stop to 1963's doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren't exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the universe (something they may have caused). Now all they need to do is convince Dad's new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?