The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Teaser: The Sparrows Are Coming

As for what more we can expect from season 3, that remains a bit of a mystery. While the previous seasons adapted their storylines from the first two volumes of the "The Umbrella Academy" comic run, the third season is veering off into uncharted territory.

Here's the full synopsis:

After putting a stop to 1963's doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren't exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad's new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

It looks like this season will be a loose adaptation of the third volume, "Hotel Oblivion," and the still unreleased fourth volume, "The Sparrow Academy." For comic fans, and those who hunt the internet for clues, this means going in blind. But there's always room for speculation.

The third season will likely dig deeper into the Hargreeves' relationships with their father, given the once-deceased Reginald now walks among them. Plenty has changed in the multiverse, but it's hard to imagine a version of Reginald that doesn't make our blood boil or send poor Diego (David Castañeda) spiraling. Luther (Tom Hopper) won't fare well back in his father's presence, either, and who's to say how Reginald will affect Vanya (Elliot Page)?

There's also the addition of Ben to think about, who's no longer a passenger of Klaus' (Robert Sheehan) abilities. But then again, this isn't the same Ben we're used to, and there's a whole team of Sparrows for us to worry about. If worse comes to worst, they're all pretty big question marks, making them all the more dangerous.

Don't get me wrong, Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) can be pretty terrifying when she puts her mind to it, but the Sparrows clearly have the superior mascot. What use is an umbrella in the world of heroes?

"The Umbrella Academy" season 3 hits Netflix on June 22, 2022.