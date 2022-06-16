Cool Stuff: A24 Is Selling Everything Everywhere All At Once's Special Auditor Award As A Candle That Surely Doesn't Look Like Anything Else

After the wild and wonderful weirdos over at A24 started selling googly eyes and hot dog fingers from "Everything Everywhere All At Once," it was only a matter of time before they gave us the opportunity to purchase a replica of the major award shown on Jamie Lee Curtis' desk of our very own.

Millions of hard working Americans put their hearts and souls into the capitalist grind without so much as a pizza party or "thank you" for their efforts. Fortunately, in the world of "Everything Everywhere All At Once," the IRS shows their appreciation for their star auditors, like Curtis' Deirdre Beaubeirdre, with celebratory and personalized trophies. It's been well documented that A24 has a great appreciation for highly-specific promotional movie merchandise, and it's truly delightful to see that this appreciation extends to their own productions.

Straight from the desk of Deirdre Beaubeirdre 🔌 Auditor of the Month Trophy Candle, handmade by our friends at @JoyaStudio with a hint of dryer sheet scent. https://t.co/rn6bHPBZZj pic.twitter.com/u1Y0AtJLY0 — A24 (@A24) June 16, 2022

For the (honestly a bit expensive if I'm being honest) price of $60 before shipping and handling, you can now become the proud owner of an Auditor of the Month candle, shaped with expert precision and engraved with Deidre's esteemed honor. The 3D candle is made by hand in New York by Joya Studio, the folks behind A24's other candle merchandise, and is scented with a hint of dryer sheet, in reference to the laundromat owned by Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh) and Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) Wang.