A Christmas Story Is Getting A Sequel With Peter Billingsley Returning As Ralphie

Hold onto your leg lamps and protect them with your very life! Legendary and Warner Bros. are giving us a sequel to "A Christmas Story"!

This is not a drill! The classic 1983 film which I absolutely watch every single year is getting a new chapter, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This film will be called "A Christmas Story Christmas," and a deal is reportedly closing for star of the original film, Peter Billingsley, to play the lead and produce.

"A Christmas Story Christmas" will be directed by Clay Kaytis ("The Christmas Chronicles," "The Angry Birds Movie") and the script comes to us from Nick Schenk ("Gran Torino," "The Mule"). I will give you a synopsis of the original film, but if you haven't watched it, you really must rethink your life choices.

In "A Christmas Story," which is set in the 1940s, a young boy named Ralphie (Billingsley) is desperate to get a Red Ryder BB gun and must battle disapproving family, school, bullies, and more to do so. He faces a chorus of people telling him, "You'll shoot your eye out," as well as a very upsetting department store Santa Claus and his elves.

There was apparently a live musical version of the movie on Fox, and I've included a little number from it below. That's all I'm going to say about that.