A24 Is Auctioning Wild Old Movie Merch To Benefit Vidiots Foundation

Film fans who have a little bit of extra dough to spend who like very bizarre and obscure movie memorabilia are in luck. The folks at A24 are gearing up for an auction that includes items from some incredibly iconic movies. But this isn't quite like getting Darth Vader's helmet. Rather, it's more akin to getting a pack of "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" trading cards.

A24's "For Promotional Use Only" auction, which kicks off on November 4, features a "collection of easily-tossable swag that has endured despite the odds." This includes, among many other things, a "Pretty in Pink" balloon and an "Eraserhead" paper mask that the studio describes as being "in surprisingly pristine condition." Some other selections I'm quite fond of include matchbooks from "Alien," a pack of mints from "American Pie 2," assorted pins from movies like Disney's "Blank Check," and 3D glasses from "Friday the 13th Part III."

Celebrating the boom-era of Hollywood movie merch and promo swag with a new book, 'For Promotional Use Only.' Grab a copy ⟶ https://t.co/kuVorsZlgk pic.twitter.com/ro8ZMGqcNZ — A24 (@A24) November 3, 2021

Proceeds from the auction will go to a good cause. So whatever frivolous purchase you may be considering, just know that it will be going to a good place. Namely, the Vidiots Foundation. The auction also ties into a new book that the studio behind "Midsommar" and "The Green Knight" is releasing. "For Promotional Use Only," much like the auction itself, collects all of this amazing swag from Hollywood's past in a pretty impressive book, which you can get a look at in the above tweet.