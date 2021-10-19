5 Things We Learned About The Green Knight From The New Blu-Ray

"The Green Knight" is epic in scale, but the filmmakers still had to work within the constraint of a modest budget. Jade Healy, the production designer for "The Green Knight," has worked with Lowery on almost every film he's made. Healy worked tirelessly to create sets that would look just as good onscreen as the scenes shot inside real medieval castles.

One way that she managed to keep costs down was to use salvaged materials to build the set. In the "Making Of" featurette, she shows viewers the various sets she helped build and explains that materials came from just about everywhere. Everything from floor tiles to roof thatching was salvaged from other construction projects or demolitions. It wasn't just cost-effective, it was also super time-effective.

"It's just finding whatever we can find that's salvageable to do it, because then there's a lot less work to get the textures and the aging — it's already there," Healy said.